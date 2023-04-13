Former Fulton Co. officer accused of falsifying timesheet, clocking $130,000 in overtime hours

A former Fulton County detention officer accused of falsifying her time sheet in order to collect tens of thousands of dollars on overtime pay remained in jail Wednesday evening, according to jail records.

Wanquilla Anthony, 33, waived her first appearance in court Wednesday, a day after investigators arrested and charged her with multiple felonies, including she was arrested and charged with numerous felony counts, including theft by taking, first-degree forgery, and violation of oath by a public officer.

Sheriff Pat Labat told Channel 2 Action News that the investigation began after his office conducted an audit focused on overtime pay, specifically looking at which employees were earning the most.

Investigators say, Anthony, who earns an annual salary of $50,000, collected $130,000 over the last year.

“It’s physically impossible for somebody to work those kinds of hours,” said Labat. “This particular young lady had falsified documents, forged those documents and in fact was stealing time.”

A Human Resources official contacted Anthony inquiring about the name of the sergeant who had signed her time sheets, but when officials spoke with that sergeant, he denied signing them, telling investigators that he hadn’t worked with her since 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.

Investigators say the sergeant signed a blank timesheet and his signature did not match the one on Anthony’s time sheet.

Another sergeant interviewed during the investigation told officials that she was surprised to learn that Anthony had earned six figures.

“She frequently calls out, saying her husband is sick and has to have surgery,” the sergeant told investigators during the interview.

The same sergeant also claimed that Anthony took a vacation day last month, but court documents confirmed that when they checked her timesheet, she reported she had worked 17 hours that day.

“This is not representative of the hundreds of women and men that work for the Fulton County Sheriff’s office,” added Labat. “I believe this is an outlier where somebody got greedy.”

It’s unclear if Anthony has an attorney.

