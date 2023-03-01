Former Fulton County deputy arrested after inmate stabbed at jail

A former Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested for her role in a violent altercation between inmates last month.

Gloria Franklin is accused of failing to provide aid, or request assistance, for an inmate, according to a news release from Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat.

Franklin faces multiple charges including cruelty to inmates, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, and simple assault.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that these charges stem from a Feb. 8 incident, when several inmates were accused of stabbing Qwayshawn Green.

Green is serving time for orchestrating an armed robbery at The Velvet Taco in Marietta in 2019. He was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Frank Hubbert , Jaquan Fields, Jermaine Carter, Valen Preston, and Julian Shipman are the inmates accused of attacking Green, according to sources.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Franklin, who began working at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on May 30, 2018, was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

“We are all responsible for our actions and if you break the law, you will be held accountable,” Labat said. “I expect my deputies to hold themselves to a much higher standard. These inexcusable actions simply will not be tolerated.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Labat said two inmates were injured and treated at Grady Hospital and were eventually returned to the Fulton County Jail.

We’re working to learn more about what led to the stabbing, on Channel 2 Action News at starting at 4 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: