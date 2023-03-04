Former Ga. asst. principal sentenced for sexual assault of student, and there may be more victims

A former Georgia school administrator was sentenced for sexually abusing students in three counties, was sentenced on Feb. 23, according to the Morgan County Citizen.

Ryan Rickard, who was assistant principal of Morgan County High School until his resignation in 2018, received a 25-year sentence, which includes 15 years to be served in prison.

Authorities said he abused three students while he was a teacher and that there may be other victims.

“The charges were taken in three separate counties to include Walton, Oconee, and Morgan,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in 2018.

Before Morgan County High School, Rickard was a teacher at North Oconee High School in Watkinsville, a teacher and athletic director at Memorial Middle School in Conyers and a student teacher at Burke County High School.

Rickard, 37, was previously under federal investigation for attempting to access child pornography online, according to the GBI. The Department of Homeland Security requested assistance from the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit because the investigation had elements of federal and state crimes.

According to the Morgan County Citizen, Rickard was also fined $1,000 and ordered to have no contact with the three victims. Rickard will also have to register as a sex offender.

