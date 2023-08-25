Former Ga. baseball coach indicted for having secret relationship with teen girl, filming child porn
A former youth baseball coach is now facing child sex crime charges.
Rodney Lynn Clemones was indicted earlier this month in Floyd County on charges that he was having a “romantic relationship” with a teenage girl.
Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the indictment that says that in August 2022, Clemones recorded child porn of the girl on a cellphone.
The indictment goes on to allege that Clemones gave the girl alcohol and had a relationship with her that he asked her to keep secret from her parents.
He is also charged with possession of a controlled substance after authorities found boldenone undecylate, a steroid used primarily for horses, in his possession.
In a separate incident last October, Clemones started cursing and became unruly during a game. He was told to leave the park, but later came back. He was then charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after being told to leave.
