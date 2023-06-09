Former Ga. college athlete accused of staging house party armed robbery back in jail on drug charges

A former college lacrosse player who is waiting to stand trial for a violent home invasion that happened during a house party is back in jail.

Lauren Rielly and Lyndsey Kallish, both Life University athletes, were accused of driving two masked men to a house party at an Airbnb in November 2019.

Seven people were robbed and several were injured, including a DJ whose skull was fractured when he was pistol-whipped.

Both women were released on bond, but Rielly found herself back behind bars on Thursday night and facing drug trafficking charges.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been following the case for years and was the only reporter in the courtroom on Friday.

