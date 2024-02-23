Former Ga. Dept. of Juvenile Justice counselor pleads guilty to inappropriate behavior with minor

A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice has pleaded guilty to sending an inappropriate image to a minor.

According to Hall County court records, John Wilkins, Jr. accepted a plea deal this week and was sentenced to 12 years of probation.

According to DJJ officials, Wilkins used his position of authority with the agency to engage in inappropriate behavior with the child.

Wilkins was terminated on Oct. 13 for violating the department’s employee conduct policy. Officials confirmed that he was arrested the following month.

The specifics of the investigation into Wilkins have not been released.

Before taking the plea deal, Wilkins was charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

