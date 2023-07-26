Former Ga. deputy accused of burglarizing home, stalking
A Georgia deputy is off the job after allegedly committing multiple crimes including burglary.
It was July 19, when the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into former 33-year-old Cook County Sheriff’s Office Dep. Trey Kenny, of Hahira, Georgia.
The investigation revealed that Kenny reportedly burglarized a home between June 30 and July 11. Authorities said he also committed several other crimes during the burglary, which led to his current charges.
The sheriff’s office terminated Kenny on July 7.
He was arrested on July 21 by the GBI and charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of eavesdropping and surveillance, theft by taking, second-degree criminal damage to property, three counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, stalking, and violation of oath of office.
The investigation remains ongoing.
