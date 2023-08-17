Former Ga. football standout convicted for possession of ‘untraceable’ machine gun, drugs

A former Georgia high school football standout pleaded guilty to multiple drug and gun charges, including owning an “untraceable” machine ghost gun.

Quintavius Harrow, aka “Cootie,” from Columbus faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that Harrow sold methamphetamine to a confidential source for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency back in March 2022. Harrow was seen in a video with an AR-15 style pistol and sold the source 498 grams of meth.

A month later, drug and gang task force agents arrested Harrow at the home in Columbus where the drugs were sold. As they searched the home, agents found the AR-15 style pistol in one of the back bedrooms.

The FBI said it was a “ghost gun” and Harrow converted it to a machine gun that had a large capacity magazine and 30 rounds of ammunition.

Harrow used to be a standout football player for Carver High School in Columbus and played one season at the University of Georgia in 2011 before he left. The DOJ said Harrow built an extensive criminal history with other drug arrests in 2020 and robbery by intimidation.

For the 2022 arrest, Harrow pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of illegal possession of a machine gun.

Harrow’s sentencing is scheduled for December.

Channel 2 Action News first told you about “ghost guns” in 2018. What’s most dangerous about them is that they’re “untraceable,” according to officials.

A Channel 2 Action News investigation found many online businesses that sell all the parts needed for an unfinished rifle.

We bought an unfinished assault-style rifle online, no questions asked, put it together and took it to the range. We later took the weapon to be disposed of properly.

