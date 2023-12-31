Former Ga. high school cheerleading coach arrested on sexual assault charges, warrant says

A former Georgia cheerleading coach has bonded out of jail after officials say she was charged with sexual assault involving a student.

According to warrants obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Audrianna Williams was arrested on Dec. 26 and charged with two counts of sexual assault by a teacher. She posted bond later that same day, according to jail records.

Williams was employed as a cheerleading coach at Monroe Comprehensive High School until mid-December, when she resigned.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The warrant accuses Williams of “engaging in sexually explicit conduct with another person whom she knows is a student enrolled at the school of which she is an employee.”

Williams’ resignation came days after district officials confirmed they were investigating allegations of a “possible inappropriate relationship” between a teacher and student at MCHS.

“The Dougherty County Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Audrianna Williams in lieu of termination, with the understanding that the district will submit the appropriate reports to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission,” Dougherty County School System officials said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Williams in Aug. 2020 when she and another MCHS teacher, Callie Evans, shared a video created by Jamel Overstreet to celebrate school being back in session following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“To get messages from the students saying, ‘I’m sorry, Mrs. Williams, I won’t be able to do my work because I have COVID’ or ‘I’m sorry my dad passed away.’ So it was kind of like, wow,” Williams said.

The teachers told Channel 2 Action News that the video aimed to inspire and lift up their community amid the pandemic.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: