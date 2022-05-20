Former GA insurance commissioner John Oxendine indicted for conspiracy to commit health care fraud

Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Channel 2 Investigative reporter Mark Winne has learned he made a court appearance earlier today. The scheme allegedly involved fraudulent insurance claims to major insurance companies such as Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and United Healthcare.

The claims allegedly involve medically unnecessary pharmacogenetic molecular genetic and toxicology testing. One of the allegations is that in Sept 2015, a doctor’s practice held a meeting at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Buckhead and Oxendine gave a speech where he told doctors they needed to order such testing for their patients.

He’s also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the indictment, a lab company paid kickbacks to a doctor through Oxendine.

Oxendine was last elected as insurance commissioner for the state of Georgia in 2006. He ran for governor in 2010 but lost to Nathan Deal.