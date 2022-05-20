Former GA insurance commissioner John Oxendine indicted for conspiracy to commit health care fraud
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- John OxendineInsurance Commissioner, Attorney, Small Businessman
Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Investigative reporter Mark Winne has learned he made a court appearance earlier today. The scheme allegedly involved fraudulent insurance claims to major insurance companies such as Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and United Healthcare.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘They want to hide in plain sight:’ Mexican drug cartels operating in metro Atlanta neighborhoods
‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff ‘Buckhead Shore’ being produced by MTV for new series this season
Former Braves reporter hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive during Rockies game
The claims allegedly involve medically unnecessary pharmacogenetic molecular genetic and toxicology testing. One of the allegations is that in Sept 2015, a doctor’s practice held a meeting at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Buckhead and Oxendine gave a speech where he told doctors they needed to order such testing for their patients.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
He’s also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to the indictment, a lab company paid kickbacks to a doctor through Oxendine.
Oxendine was last elected as insurance commissioner for the state of Georgia in 2006. He ran for governor in 2010 but lost to Nathan Deal.