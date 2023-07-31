Former Ga. police chief facing child sexual abuse charges

A former Georgia police chief was arrested on child sexual abuse charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On July 17, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office called in the GBI to investigate a child abuse complaint.

Houston officials said the complaint was filed with the sheriff’s office, involving allegations that 79-year-old George Johnson, former Warner Robins Police Chief, abused a teenage girl.

The investigation revealed that the incidents occurred in Houston County and Pulaski County since 2022.

Both Houston County and Pulaski County sheriffs asked the GBI to oversee the investigation since the alleged incidents happened in two different jurisdictions.

The GBI states that Johnson was the WRPD Chief during the late 80s and early 90s.

Johnson was arrested Thursday morning. He’s charged with incest, sodomy and sexual exploitation of a child.

