Former Ga. school employee charged with child sex crimes, officials say

A former Muscogee County School District employee was charged with sex crimes after officials say he engaged in inappropriate acts with a minor.

School officials said the Columbus Police Department told leaders that they arrested Hugh Perryman regarding an incident involving a student off-campus on May 31.

Police did not specify what led to Perryman’s arrest.

At the time, Perryman was a part-time employee for the school district. He was terminated following his arrest.

“The District will continue to cooperate fully with the Columbus Police Department’s investigation,” school leaders wrote in a statement. “The safety and welfare of students remain the top priority of the Muscogee County School District.”

Perryman was charged with aggravated child molestation and felony sodomy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

