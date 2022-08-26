Former Gadsden bank manager sentenced for embezzlement

A former Gadsden bank branch manager was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison after she pleaded guilty to a charge of embezzlement, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis.

Dorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, of Gadsden pleaded guilty in January, according to a news release. She had been employed as a branch manager at a BBVA bank in Gadsden.

According to Lumpkin's plea agreement, between January 2017 and June 2020, she stole at least $184,250 from BBVA accounts associated with a deceased customer and her daughter. To do so, she prepared and approved debit tickets authorizing transactions, which were purportedly signed by the deceased customer's daughter. The defendant then withdrew the funds from those accounts and converted them for her own use.

"The defendant abused her position as a bank employee and used it to steal money from a grieving family," Escalona said.

U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentenced Lumpkin. The U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force investigated the case. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Canter.

