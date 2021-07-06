Former Gaetz associate asks for sentencing delay to cooperate with feds

Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), requested on Tuesday that his sentencing be delayed as he cooperates with prosecutors.

Why it matters: Greenberg is a key figure in a federal sex crimes investigation involving Gaetz — who has not been charged with any crimes and denies any wrongdoing, including over allegations that he was sexually involved with a 17-year-old girl.

  • Greenberg has pleaded guilty to criminal charges including sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl and wire fraud.

What's happening: Lawyers for Greenberg filed a federal court motion to delay the former tax collector's sentencing hearing for 90 days, arguing that his cooperation with prosecutors "could impact his ultimate sentence."

  • "The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing," the motion stated.

