Former Gaetz associate asks for sentencing delay to cooperate with feds

Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), requested on Tuesday that his sentencing be delayed as he cooperates with prosecutors.

Why it matters: Greenberg is a key figure in a federal sex crimes investigation involving Gaetz — who has not been charged with any crimes and denies any wrongdoing, including over allegations that he was sexually involved with a 17-year-old girl.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Greenberg has pleaded guilty to criminal charges including sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl and wire fraud.

What's happening: Lawyers for Greenberg filed a federal court motion to delay the former tax collector's sentencing hearing for 90 days, arguing that his cooperation with prosecutors "could impact his ultimate sentence."

"The parties expect that Mr. Greenberg will participate in additional proffers, and a continuance would provide Mr. Greenberg with additional time to do so prior to his sentencing," the motion stated.

Go deeper: Gaetz declares he's "not going anywhere" amid sex trafficking probe

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free