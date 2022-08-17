Former Gainesville doctor sentenced to house arrest, probation in Medicaid fraud case

Aug. 17—A former Gainesville doctor was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading guilty in a nearly $100,000 Medicaid fraud case, according to court documents.

Guy Jordan, 69, was sentenced July 29 to six months house arrest and five years probation by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin. Jordan was granted First Offender status.

Under First Offender status, Jordan will have the case discharged from his record if he fulfills the terms of his sentence.

Jordan was originally indicted in September 2021 with Medicaid fraud and false statements in a case handled by the Georgia Attorney General's Office.

According to the transcript from Jordan's hearing, the former doctor's practice focused primarily on children's behavioral health requested by Juvenile Court, parents and pediatricians.

The prosecution said Jordan submitted billing for therapy sessions that did not happen.

In 2019, care management organization Amerigroup received a complaint from a parent about services not provided as shown on her child's explanation of benefits, according to the transcript.

That complaint led to an audit and a referral to law enforcement, according to the transcript.

"Dr. Jordan's billing appeared to show that he had treated over 20 children in a single day," according to the court hearing transcript. "And in one instance, the claim showed as many as 31 children had visited his office in one day for hour-long sessions."

The indictment stated there were hundreds of overpayments made between Jan. 5, 2016, and Aug. 19, 2019, totalling $99,398.62.

The prosecution recommended a 10-year sentence with two years in prison and the remainder on probation.

According to a sentencing memo filed by Jordan's attorneys, Jordan fully retired in 2021 after 44 years and submitted a letter to the State Board of Psychologists in June to surrender his license.

Defense attorney Graham McKinnon, who worked the case with attorney Jeffrey Brickman, said they submitted roughly 10 letters from parents and professional acquaintances written on Jordan's behalf.

Story continues

The sentencing memo stated these testimonies illustrated the doctor's "professional skills and reassuring bedside manner were widely admired."

McKinnon said Jordan cooperated fully in the investigation and has repaid Medicaid for "all of the questionable billings" with no adjustment for services "he actually provided in those matters." It was unclear how much of the money he repaid from these "questionable billings" were for actual services rendered.

McKinnon said Jordan was planning to retire, and the case "was an unfortunate ending to an exemplary career.

"He has helped thousands of children and families over his long career," McKinnon said. "The quality of his work and the depth of his character was demonstrated by the outpouring of community support."