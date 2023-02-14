Former Gainesville High teacher charged with child molestation now accused of violating bond

Feb. 13—A former Gainesville High School teacher charged with child molestation has been arrested on new charges he violated his bond order, according to court documents.

Cameron David Millholland, 27, of Dawsonville, was accused in August of child molestation after allegations of inappropriate conduct over Snapchat with a student.

The bond order included conditions that he have no contact with children under the age of 18 excluding his sibling. Millholland was also barred from using smartphones, social media and internet contact except for work.

According to an affidavit for a Superior Court arrest warrant filed Feb. 8, Millholland visited Riverview Elementary School in Dawson County on Jan. 25 and Feb. 3.

Millholland, who coached boys golf and taught social studies, resigned from Gainesville High Aug. 19.

Magistrate Court Judge Andy Maddox declined to grant a bond for Millholland after a Sept. 16, committal hearing, but the Hall County District Attorney's Office later consented to a $30,000 bond.

Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin granted the bond Oct. 24.

The affidavit for the warrant filed Feb. 8 was signed by pretrial services and Gosselin.

According to a Dawson County booking log, Millholland was arrested Feb. 8.

He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remained Monday.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh declined to comment.

Defense attorney Mike Jacobs did not return multiple calls for comment.