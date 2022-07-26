Former Gainesville police chief passes torch to Lonnie Scott at swearing-in ceremony

Silence traveled through a small auditorium in the Santa Fe College Blount Center as Lonnie Scott raised his right hand being sworn in as the 26th chief of police of the Gainesville Police Department.

His daughter, Karlene, stood beside him while his four grandchildren watched from the audience with close to 100 others.

"It's a combination of 37 years giving all I could give," Scott said. "For my bosses to feel that's what they wanted and for my coworkers to have that confidence in me. It's very rewarding and I have to maintain humility in this profession that few are called to enter."

The new Gainesville Police Department chief, Lonnie Scott, gathers himself before waling up to be honored during his swearing-in ceremony held at the Santa Fe College Blount Center, in Gainesville FL. on July 25, 2022.

On July 14, interim City Manager Cynthia Curry named Scott as the police chief, after he previously served as an interim during a time the city saw a reduction in crime.

Scott has held various roles throughout his near four decades in law enforcement, which includes patrol and operational management. He is a member of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Black on Black Crime Task Force, and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

His predecessor, former chief Toney Jones, who transitioned into the role of Gainesville's chief operating officer earlier this year, will return back to law enforcement as a special advisor for juvenile justice programs.

"It is an ending of sort as my tenure as a police chief, but a transition of sorts into my new position," Jones said to the crowd. "It's a new beginning, a new era."

Tony Jones, left, jokes with new Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott, right, during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Santa Fe College Blount Center, in Gainesville FL. July 25, 2022. Jone is taking on a new role of special advisor for juvenile justice and community programs with GPD.

The ceremony opened with remarks from Chief of Santa Fe College Police Department Ed Book who welcomed the audience to the college's new location, later followed by Mayor Lauren Poe, who referred to the two men as the city's "juggernauts of law enforcement."

"These two men are the very best our city has to offer," Poe said. "They have done all that we have asked, and much that we have not."

Gainesville City Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut said the city is fortunate to be able to transition from one quality leader to another.

"We're going to have a commitment to neighborhood policing and we're going to have a commitment to children," she said.

For Scott, the new role is a culmination of hard work and sacrifice but is also bittersweet, family members say.

The long-time officer lost his wife, his rock, just two years ago, their daughter Karlene Scott said.

The new chief of the Gainesville Police Department Lonnie Scott, center, poses for a photo with family during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Santa Fe College Blount Center, in Gainesville FL. July 25, 2022. Chief Scott was honored during the swearing-in ceremony as outgoing chief Tony Jones took on a new role of special advisor for juvenile justice and community programs with GPD.

"I know that she's watching us from above and this is something that she's always wanted to see him doing," Karlene Scott said. "I know she's smiling down as he does that. We're all very proud of him."

GPD Lt. Lonnie Scott, Jr., Scott's son, said he couldn't be more proud of his father.

"He put a lot of work into the community," he said. "He's been persistent in being a father figure to not just me but to everyone he makes contact with."

As the head of the department, Scott said he wants to continue to improve community relationships and focus on neighborhood policing. His first big test came days before he was given the permanent chief role.

Terrell Bradley incident

On the evening of July 10, a patrol officer pulled over Terrell Bradley, 30, in northeast Gainesville. The officer said Bradley elbowed him and took off, leaving behind his ID and a stolen firearm.

GPD officers eventually located Bradley hiding in some bushes after he was mauled by a police K-9 who bite his face, resulting in the eye having to be surgically removed.

Bradley's case sparked outrage and demand for answers, including protests around the GPD headquarters. Scott initially said the investigation would be complete within 10 days but walked that back by extending the inquiry to 90 days.

Protestors gather in front of the Gainesville Police Department building during a protest for Terrell Bradley in Gainesville, Fla., on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

An outside organization is investigating the incident to see whether GPD followed its policies, something the department maintains it did.

Scott addressed the incident with reporters Tuesday.

"I think that's probably the most fair thing that they can do and to try to reinstitute that confidence that we need from our community that we're going to do the right thing," he said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: New Gainesville Police Department Chief Lonnie Scott sworn-in