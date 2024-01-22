Former Galion schools athletic trainer sentenced on child pornography charges

A Marion man who worked as an athletic trainer at Galion City Schools has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison after being convicted on sex-related charges.

Jon Vitello, 39, worked as a contract athletic trainer for Galion City Schools until he was arrested by Marion Police as the result of an investigation was conducted by the Marion Police Department in conjunction with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

More than 3,000 images of children engaging in sex acts were reportedly found on Vitello’s computers and other electronic devices.

On Dec. 13, Vitello pleaded guilty to 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all second-degree felonies, and was sentenced Friday to a prison term of 12 to 13.5 years by Marion County Common Pleas Judge Matthew P. Frericks.

According to a letter that was sent home to parents of students at Galion City Schools on March 2, 2023, there was no evidence Vitello engaged in inappropriate behavior or illegal activity involving students of the district.

Vitello is ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender for 25 years and must serve five years of post-release control upon his release from prison. He received credit for 324 days served at the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion since his arrest in early 2023.

Delaware attorney Zachary Mayo represented Vitello.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Former Galion schools athletic trainer sentenced on sex charges