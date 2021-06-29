Retiree who returned to help Galveston ISD killed in her home

Axios

The Biden administration will begin shipping 2 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine abroad Monday, with the first batch expected to arrive in Peru directly from the U.S. this week, CNN reports. Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to make the U.S. "an arsenal of vaccines for the world," and reached a deal earlier this month to purchase 500 million doses from Pfizer to share with other countries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su