Retiree who returned to help Galveston ISD killed in her home
The victim was a beloved mother, grandmother and dedicated Galveston ISD retiree, who recently went back to work for the district to help during the pandemic.
The victim was a beloved mother, grandmother and dedicated Galveston ISD retiree, who recently went back to work for the district to help during the pandemic.
Soap veteran Cady McClain this past weekend won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series. She earned it for her recurring role as Jennifer Horton-Deveraux on NBC’s Days of Our Lives. It was McClain’s third Daytime Emmy win, following 2004 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy for her role […]
Two people are dead and two others are wounded following a gas line explosion near Farmersville, Texas, on Monday.
Rachel Platten admitted she’s been overwhelmed balancing her career and motherhood
What weakness could keep the Titans from being a threat to the Browns in 2021?
The alleged peeping Tom reportedly wrestled the mother's gun out of her hands, prompting the father to fire his weapon.
Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family. But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordi
Rescue teams looking for survivors in the partly collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building recovered another body from the rubble Monday morning, bringing the death count to 10.
Questions are emerging about who knew about the Florida condo building's structural issues before it collapsed in the middle of the night. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.
Search and rescue teams from Miami-Dade are considered among the best and most experienced in the world, dispatched to epic disaster scenes far beyond their Florida base — from the rubble of the World Trade Center to earthquake-ravaged Haiti, Mexico and the Philippines. “It’s personal,” said Miami-Dade County’s former fire chief, Dave Downey, a 37-year veteran of the department who retired two years ago but joined in the search.
If this isn’t worthy of a celebration, what is? 🎂
Like fire ants weren't bad enough, a worm that can grow to a foot long is the newest invasive species to slither into Texas.
The Biden administration will begin shipping 2 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine abroad Monday, with the first batch expected to arrive in Peru directly from the U.S. this week, CNN reports. Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to make the U.S. "an arsenal of vaccines for the world," and reached a deal earlier this month to purchase 500 million doses from Pfizer to share with other countries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Su
The first direct payments are scheduled for July 15. But families can opt out of the monthly checks and instead receive the full credit as a lump sum when they file their 2021 taxes.
A man was gunned down in the middle of a street after leaving a nightclub, according to police. Now, they want to speak to these two men.
It led to an even more grisly discovery.
The Baltimore Orioles used timely hitting and huge ninth inning to get a win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. Austin Hays hit a tiebreaking two-run homer during Baltimore’s five-run ninth, helping the Orioles top the Astros 9-7. “We had a lot of guys on base; we had some big knocks," Hays said.
Harper-Lee Fanthorpe, two, died in hospital in Stoke-on-Trent last month.
A Texas father shot a man who was allegedly spying on his daughter through her bedroom window while touching himself.
A jury was seated, and opening arguments and witness testimony took place Monday as Ammon Bundy’s jury trial began.
Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.