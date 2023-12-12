Former Gamecock, Clemson greats among this year’s SC Athletic Hall of Fame Class

South Carolina great Marcus Lattimore and Clemson golfing standout Lucas Glover will be part of this year’s SC Hall of Fame Class.

This year’s 10-person class was announced on Tuesday and will be inducted on May 20 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The rest of the class includes York basketball and UNC standout Ivory Latta, former NBA standout and coach Clifford Ray, Coastal Carolina quarterback Tyler Thigpen, S.C. State football coach Oree Banks, College of Charleston and North Charleston basketball star Anthony Johnson, Clemson baseball coach Jack Leggett, Chester and Harvard basketball great Allison Feaster and Columbia basketball legend William Partlow.

Marcus Lattimore: He was a standout running back at Byrnes High where he rushed for more than 8,000 yards before going on to South Carolina from 2010- 2012. He is sixth all-time on USC rushing list and owns the school record for rushing touchdowns (38) and overall touchdowns (41).

Lattimore was a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2013 NFL Draft. He never played a game for the 49ers because of injuries and retired from playing football at the age of 23.

Lattimore was elected to USC’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

Lucas Glover: He was a two-time first-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association in 2000-01. Glover was a three-time South Carolina Amateur Champion from 1998-2000, the first to do that in more than 60 years.

Glover has won six times on the PGA Tour, including twice in 2023 when he won the Wyndham in Greensboro and the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis. He won the 2009 US Open Championship, the only former Clemson golfer to win a major championship.

—This is a breaking story and will be updated.