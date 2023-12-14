How former Gamecock GG Jackson is making waves in debut NBA G-League season

After spending just one season at South Carolina, the former Gamecock forward Gregory “GG” Jackson is becoming a consistent performer for the Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ G-League organization.

Jackson was drafted after his freshman season in Columbia with the No. 45 overall pick by Memphis in the second round in June. He’s a few days shy of his 19th birthday, Dec. 17. Jackson was a former five-star recruit, making him the second-ever five-star to play at USC last season.

The 6-foot-9 forward signed a two-way contract with the Grizzlies in August, allowing the organization to develop Jackson at the G-League level and simultaneously be rostered on an NBA team.

Jackson appeared in three games early in the season for the Grizzlies before being assigned with the Hustle. He’s started in every game since joining the G-League, averaging 35 minutes per game.

Jackson is scoring 20.6 points per game, and had his first 30-point affair in just his second Hustle appearance.

“I told myself even before I got drafted, I’m a long-term investment in a way,” Jackson told The Memphis Commercial Appeal in November. “I feel like I’m a pretty good basketball player. If I get the opportunity, I can show what I can do.”

Jackson’s one season with the Gamecocks, he had similar numbers — scoring 15.4 points per game and a career-high 30 points against Auburn in January. He was a part of head coach Lamont Paris’ first season at South Carolina, and was one of three South Carolina players with NBA prospects heading into last year’s draft.

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman called Jackson an “impactful player” after drafting the 18-year-old.

“A kid who has an opportunity to be a very impactful player at the NBA level,” Kleiman said.” He has a lot of hard work out of him.”

His year-long venture with the Gamecocks finished with USC’s 11-21 overall record, and first round exit from the SEC tournament after falling to Ole Miss. Jackson was the only USC player to receive an all-SEC nod, earning a spot on the all-rookie squad.

Jackson’s two-way contract allows him to rejoin the Grizzlies this season if the opportunity comes along. The NBA squad is 6-17 this season and 14th in the West Division. The Hustle is 4-9 this season in the South Division in the G-League.