Former Gamecock Hayden Hurst scores first touchdown with Carolina Panthers

Former South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst scored his first touchdown with the Carolina Panthers during Week 1 matchup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

The 4-yard play occurred in the second quarter to tie the Falcons at 7-all. It ended a 12-play drive over 75 yards and 7:18. The touchdown also marked starting quarterback Bryce Young’s first career NFL touchdown.

Last season, Hurst started in all 13 games for the Cincinnati Bengals, finishing with 414 yards and two touchdowns.

In his six years in the NFL, Hurst has spent his first two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing with Atlanta from 2020-21. He then played for Cincinnati before joining the Panthers squad for a three-year deal.

Hurst was drafted by the Ravens in 2018 as the No. 25 overall pick, after starting for the Gamecocks for three seasons. At USC, Hurst recorded 1,281 receiving yards for three touchdowns, 39 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

Here to witness Bryce's first NFL TD pic.twitter.com/tzeI1KvUC0 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023