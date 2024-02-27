Former Gardner Museum guard who was working during 1990 art heist dies

A former security guard who worked at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum during the notorious 1990 art heist died on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to Boston 25 News, the museum confirms the passing of Richard Abath. According to the Boston Globe, his attorney says he died at his Vermont home “after a long illness” at the age of 57.

Abath was on guard duty over three decades ago at the museum when two suspects dressed as Boston cops claimed to be investigating a disturbance. Abath buzzed them in.

He and another guard were duct-taped while the thieves stole a record-breaking $500 million worth of priceless artwork, including pieces by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Degas.

The culprits have never been caught.

“We are very sorry to learn of Richard Abath’s passing,” a spokesperson for the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum said. “The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum would like to extend our condolences to all his family and friends. Out of respect for his family we have no further comment at this time.”

To this day, there is a $10 million reward for information leading to the safe return of the stolen art pieces. The museum says the investigation is still ongoing for the robbery and declined to comment further.

Boston 25 News Reporter Bob Ward covered the story extensively as it unfolded. You can find his report here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



