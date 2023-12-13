Former Gastonia police officer arrested, faces 32 felony charges

A former Gastonia Police Officer Xana Dajanae Dove, 26, was arrested and charged Tuesday morning with 32 felonies.

The charges stem from a joint investigation between the Gastonia Police Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Dove was charged with:

15 counts of accessing a government Computer

1 count of obstruction of Justice

1 count of conspiring to sell marijuana

1 count of conspiring to deliver marijuana

4 counts of felony conspiracy

1 count of conspiring to purchase a stolen motor vehicle

1 count of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

2 counts of trafficking opiates by delivery

2 counts of trafficking opiates by transportation

2 counts of trafficking opiates by possession

2 counts of trafficking by sale

Dove “was separated from employment” with the city of Gastonia on Nov. 15, the police department stated.

Statement from Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard:

“The men and women of the Gastonia Police Department deeply believe in their mission to serve, protect, and unite. The arrest of a former officer is unfortunate and former Officer Dove’s actions do not represent the outstanding work of the officers of this Department. We will respect the process of the District Attorney’s Office in bringing these charges to a resolution.”

