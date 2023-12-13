Former Gastonia police officer charged in trafficking conspiracy

Xana Dove, pictured at her swearing in ceremony in November 2022, is accused of using her position as a police officer to tip off suspects in criminal cases and traffic guns and fentanyl.

A former Gastonia police officer is accused of conspiring with others to traffic drugs and firearms in the greater Charlotte area.

Xana Dajanae Dove, 26, who worked at the Gastonia Police Department for 17 months, allegedly used her position as a police officer to access police computer systems and send information about arrest and search warrants to suspects, according to court documents. She also is accused of trafficking fentanyl, a deadly opiate, and of instructing someone on how to deceive a polygraph test.

District Attorney Travis Page said in a court hearing that Dove became a suspect after a confidential photo of a Mecklenburg County Police informant was found on a suspected drug trafficker’s cellphone.

“The question then was, ‘How did this person get this photo,’” Page said. “We learned that the photo came from officer Dove, she accessed government databases, including CJ Leads, to run record checks, check tag information, and provide contact information to at least 12 individuals... From her personal cell phone we were able to learn that she was involved in some drug trafficking activities.

“In one conversation there was a text message back to the defendant that said, ‘These pills aren’t strong enough. They need to be stronger,” Page added.

According to Page, Dove admitted in an interrogation that she also used her position as a law enforcement officer to easily obtain firearms.

Page asked that her bond be set at $1.5 million.

Dove said during the hearing that she didn't know she was committing a crime.

“When I was sending out the information, I didn’t know it was illegal, that’s why I have so many charges,” Dove said. “The one time I was paid, I wasn’t actually being paid, it was from my aunt. She just basically gave me some money because she’s a lawyer. I was just running a background check on people she was trying to represent.”

Dove was charged with 15 counts of accessing a government computer, one count each of obstruction of justice, conspiring to sell marijuana, conspiring to purchase a stolen motor vehicle, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and conspiring to deliver marijuana, four counts of conspiracy, and eight counts of trafficking opiates.

Dove added that she has never faced criminal charges before, and that she cooperated with police, telling them everything they wanted to know.

“I told them I’m trying to change,” Dove said. “I understand now, what I did was wrong and I’m trying to fix it.

“I’m not no bad person, I’m not a bad criminal, like, I’m trying to fix everything I can,” she added.

Dove's employment with the department ended in mid-November.

Dove, of Charlotte, also faces 20 felony charges in Mecklenburg County, where her bond was set at $100,000.

“Multiple things are concerning, one, all of these things occurring while she was a sworn law enforcement officer working, two, fentanyl,” District Court Judge John Greenlee said. “Three, would be firearms.

“I think that it’s necessary to be a secured bond. I think that the actions present a danger to the public and person.”

Dove appeared to become emotional, and said, her voice breaking, “I promise you I’m not a danger to the public.”

Greenlee told her she would have her day in court.

Her bond was set at $1 million.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Former Gastonia police officer charged in trafficking conspiracy