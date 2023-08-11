Former GC library director charges held for court

Aug. 10—PINE TOWNSHIP — A district court judge ordered most of the charges — including theft accusations — against Grove City Councilwoman Amy Gallagher, former director of Grove City Community Library, held for court.

Gallagher, of Grove City, was charged with six counts of forgery, 10 counts of tampering with records and four counts of theft by unlawful taking, faces a preliminary arraignment Oct. 10 in Common Pleas Court of Mercer County.

In the preliminary hearing Wednesday, District Judge Douglas Straub of Pine Township dismissed the six counts of forgery at the hearing, but ordered the other charges held for court.

The charges come from a report that Gallagher had overpaid herself by approximately $26,000 from 2018 into the first few months of 2023, said Mercer County District Attorney's Office detectives.

The investigation began in July when Library Board President Erin Pisano reported missing funds. County detectives took over the case and examined the financial records.

Gallagher was found to have been paid in excess of her approved salary each of the last few years, with the most drastic being in 2021 when she was $11,733 over. Before her removal earlier this year, she had been paid $3,731 more than her approved salary to that point, the district attorney's office said.

Michael Deriso, Gallagher's attorney, was not available for comment Thursday.

NOTE: All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.