Former GCPD officers plead guilty

Mar. 7—Two former Glynn County police officers will not spend any time in prison and will show no record of conviction after each pleaded guilty recently to lesser charges following 2021 indictments for perjury, violation of their oath of office and making false statements.

Former officers David Matthew Haney and David Hassler each pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Harrison in Glynn County Superior Court under Georgia's First Offender's Act, meaning the record of their pleas, the convictions and their sentences are not available to the public through court filings.

Both former officers were originally accused of lying and covering up information about another former officer, James Cassada, allegedly sleeping with a confidential informant while serving on the now-disbanded Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team, or GBNET, as well as the squad's involvement in a fatal police pursuit.

Hassler, once a captain with GBNET, was charged in a 2021 indictment with one count of perjury, one count of making false statements and five counts of violation of his oath of office.

Haney, once a lieutenant on the drug squad, was indicted at the same time on three counts of violating his oath of office and one count of perjury.

Those charges were part of a new indictment in the scandal that first came to light in 2019 and prompted an earlier indictment in March 2020 that included former police chief John Powell and his then-chief of staff, Brian Scott

All four officers were accused of attempting to cover up Cassada's alleged inappropriate relationship and the alleged involvement in the fatal pursuit.

The new indictment in 2021 was the result of evidence presented to a Glynn County Grand Jury by South Georgia District Attorney Joseph Mulholland of Bainbridge, who was assigned the case by the Georgia Attorney General's office after then-Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, under whom the original 2020 indictment was issued, recused herself from the case.

Story continues

Aas with the original indictment, the 2021 indictment also accused Powell and Scott of failing to take action when they learned of the alleged misdeeds and of failing to initiate an internal affairs investigation in a timely manner.

The indictment claimed, among other things, that GBNET officers had been operating without authority in Jacksonville, Fla., in February 2018 when they followed a suspect and requested a Glynn County patrol officer stop the suspect as she reentered the county. They then requested that the patrol officer not report that GBNET had requested the traffic stop after it prompted a chase that ended in a fatality, the indictment said.

It also accused the officers of covering up Cassada's alleged affair with an informant and allowing him to continue to make cases against and arrest people.

Cassada pleaded guilty in July 2019 in Glynn County Superior Court to violation of oath of office and received 10 years probation.

Cases against both Powell and Scott on charges of violation of their oaths of office are still pending in Glynn County Superior Court.