Former Georgia airman pleads guilty to possessing 15,000 images, videos of child sexual assault

A former U.S. Air Force airman from Georgia pleaded guilty to child pornography charges after official found thousands of child sexual assault images in his possession.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Ricardo Garcia in Sept. 2020 after deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to court documents, deputies found two child pornography videos on a Dropbox account that belonged to Garcia.

On Sept. 11, 2020, deputies searched Garcia’s Valdosta apartment and seized several devices.

On the devices, deputies found 15,000 images and 40 videos that depicted child sexual assault. The victims’ ages ranged from infants to teens.

“Downloading child sexual assault material is a hideous crime against the most innocent people in our society. Our office will pursue federal prosecution against these types of child predators,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The successful outcome in this case—and others like it—is the direct result of a cohesive response from a mixture of caring citizens, responsible businesses, child advocacy groups, plus local, state and federal law enforcement. Rooting out child predators and bringing them to justice takes all of us.”

Garcia faces up to 20 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Garcia will also have to register a sex offender.

There is no parole for Garcia. His sentencing hearing has been set for July 26 in Albany, Georgia.

