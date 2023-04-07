Former Georgia Airman to spend more than 17 years in prison after found with child porn

A former U.S. Airman has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material involving a minor.

Justin Wayne Pallett, 29, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to 210 months followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

“According to Pallett’s plea agreement, the mother of a 13-year-old girl reported to law enforcement in November 2020 that her daughter had exchanged sexually explicit Snapchat and Facebook messages and images with a 26-year-old male. The male was later identified as Pallett, an active-duty service member assigned to Robins Air Force Base. A search warrant executed on Pallett’s Snapchat account revealed he was engaged in similar sexually explicit communication with numerous underage girls,” a news release from the Department of Justice said.

Investigators found 178 images and six videos of child sexual abuse material on Pallett’s cell phone, tablet, laptop, and PC.

They also included 14 images in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

“Our office will work tirelessly to protect children from child predators,” said Peter Leary, U.S. Attorney for Georgia’s Middle District. “Our office has a team of prosecutors working with law enforcement from every level dedicated to protecting our most vulnerable citizens from child victimization.”

Pallett had previously pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material. Pallett will have to register as a sex offender for life after his release from federal prison. There is no parole for federal convictions.

