Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization
A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church.
According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.
On Oct. 4, 2019, a witness told police that he suspected Hicks had stolen several hundred thousand dollars of church savings since 2012.
Upon further investigation, the indictment said Hicks stole over $25,000 from the church.
It is unknown if the church ever got its money back.
Hicks was indicted on Dec. 12, 2022, on one count of theft by taking.
