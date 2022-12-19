Former Georgia church employee accused of stealing over $25K from organization

A woman was indicted last week after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a church.

According to the indictment obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Peggy Coker Hicks was employed at Union Hill Church from 2012 to 2019. During that time, she served as the financial treasurer.

On Oct. 4, 2019, a witness told police that he suspected Hicks had stolen several hundred thousand dollars of church savings since 2012.

Upon further investigation, the indictment said Hicks stole over $25,000 from the church.

It is unknown if the church ever got its money back.

Hicks was indicted on Dec. 12, 2022, on one count of theft by taking.

