Former Georgia correctional officer pleads guilty to attempting to cover up inmate assault

A former supervisory correctional officer at Valdosta State Prison will serve time in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in attempting to conceal an assault on an inmate at the facility.

According to the Department of Justice, Geary Staten, 31, was on duty as a supervisory correctional officer, when several VSP correctional officers illegally used force on the inmate.

Officials said Staten was aware of the assault but instead of reporting or informing authorities of the incident, he tried to cover up the violation by telling the officers involved in the assault to not write any reports to the VSP officials or any other Georgia Department of Corrections officials.

He also failed to write a report himself, despite knowing a report was required.

“Many corrections officers do honorable work, but officers and their supervisors who turn a blind eye or even cover up crimes against the people under their watch are committing a serious offense that our office will simply not ignore,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Middle District of Georgia. “Prisoners should serve their sentences without being assaulted or extorted; our office will work to uphold the civil rights of all people, including the incarcerated.”

“By violating his sworn oath as a corrections officer, Staten betrayed every honest, hardworking officer, and stooped to behaving like the criminals he was sworn to protect,” said Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of FBI Atlanta. “The abuse of inmates by prison staff will not be tolerated by the FBI and will always be pursued for prosecution.”

Staten faces a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

