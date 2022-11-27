Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor

A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor.

An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with the victims.

TRENDING STORIES:

Glenn Allen, the DJJ Communications Director, said Wilkins was terminated on Oct. 13 for violation of the department’s employee conduct policy.

The specifics of the investigation into Wilkins have not been released.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged Wilkins with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS: