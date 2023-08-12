Former Georgia fire department lieutenant accused of sex crimes, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that a Georgia firefighter was charged with rape.

According to the GBI, 35-year-old Michael Baker Jr. of Odum was arrested after an investigation of an allegation submitted in late July.

When the allegation was submitted, GBI officials confirmed that Baker was employed as a Lieutenant at the Jesup Fire Department.

During the investigation into the initial allegation, authorities said they located several victims who alleged that while interacting with Baker, he gave them a drink that caused them to black out.

Officials said that Baker then engaged in sexual activity with the victims after they consumed the beverage.

GBI officials confirmed that Baker resigned from his position at the fire department during the investigation.

Baker was charged with three counts of rape and one count of aggravated sodomy. He was booked in the Wayne County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the GBI at 912-729-6198.

