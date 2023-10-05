Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt reads to Prince Avenue preschool classes

Prince Avenue's preschool classes had a Georgia football celebrity appearance this week.

Former Georgia coach Mark Richt visited Prince Avenue, where his grandchildren attend, and read a book as part of Georgia Pre K week. The book of choice was 'Cheer' by Uncle Ian Aurora.

Richt ended his visit with sharing his experiences as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs, according to a Facebook post from Prince Avenue.

"Students were delighted with this fun and special time with Coach Richt," the post noted.

The Richt family is no stranger to Prince Avenue. Richt's son Jon Richt played high school football for Prince Avenue and now is an assistant coach for the team.

More: Why Georgia football's Kirby Smart and Mark Richt are teaming up for a special cause

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Mark Richt, former UGA football coach, visits Prince Avenue for pre-K week