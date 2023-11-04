Former Georgia jail deputy accused of providing contraband, having sexual relationship with inmate

A former Muscogee County sheriff jail deputy has been arrested after officials say she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Officials said investigators with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations began investigating Deputy Carly Cole after receiving misconduct allegations in March 2022.

According to the investigation, while working at the jail, Cole had brought illegal contraband to inmates inside the jail and had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

On Friday, Cole was terminated and taken into custody. She was charged with the following:

Two counts of sexual assault by a person of disciplinary authority

Two counts of violation of oath of office

Two counts of prohibited Items by an inmate

Two counts of crossing the guard line

One count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony

One count of participation in criminal gang activity

