Former Georgia officer dies trying to break up fight, officials say

A former Georgia police officer died trying to break up a fight, according to WGXA-TV.

The fight was between 32-year-old Keywan Capers and his girlfriend last Wednesday in Bibb County, WGXA reported.

Deputies said Capers shot and killed former Reynolds Police Department Officer Matthew Rachalla.

Capers was arrested after trying to flee the area in his girlfriend’s car.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and murder.

The Reynolds Police Department sent its condolences to Rachalla’s family and said he ‘was a very loyal member of the team’ and that he would be missed by everyone at the department.

The department said Rachalla worked with them for several years, but it is unclear when he stopped.

Rachalla’s funeral service was held on Tuesday.

