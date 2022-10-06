Former Georgia police officer, bail bondsman arrested on theft charges

A former police officer has been charged with theft, after he allegedly stole money from a bonding company he worked for, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began in October 2019.

The release states that while on the job from October 2019 to June 14, 2021, Larry Leon Harris, 65, took money when collecting payments from customers of Harry’s Bonding Company.

Harris allegedly took the money without permission and outside the terms of his job.

He is charged with one count of felony theft by taking.

Officials revealed that Harris stole over $18,000.

