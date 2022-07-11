Former Georgia school employee arrested after teen girl find GoPro camera outside her bedroom

A former Georgia school employee has been arrested after an 18-year-old girl spotted a camera outside her bedroom window, WGXA News reports.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Hogan, 44, was arrested on Peeping Tom charges in May. Hogan worked as an information technology employee with the Bibb County School system, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the incident report, an 18-year-old girl who was Hogan’s neighbor spotted a GoPro camera outside her window as she was getting out of the shower. She told her mother, who gave the camera to Hogan to examine. The mother knew that Hogan worked in cybersecurity, but didn’t appear to suspect him of the crime.

When deputies responded to the initial report of the camera being found, Hogan willingly turned it over to investigators.

The mom then told deputies she remembered finding a small hole cut into a window screen in March but that she didn’t think anything of it at the time. According to a report, the hole appeared to have been cut specifically to position the camera in the corner of the window.

Hogan was later arrested on Peeping Tom charges. It’s unclear how investigators were able to determine that he planted the camera.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Bibb County School District told WXGA that Hogan worked for them through May 25 but is no longer employed with the school system.

The investigation is ongoing by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.