Former Georgia senator on indictment recommendation: ‘I make no apologies for serving my state’

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) spoke out on Friday following revelations that a Fulton County, Ga., grand jury recommended charges against her, saying she will “make no apologies” for speaking on behalf of former President Trump.

Instead, similarly to Trump, she painted the case as a political attack.

“Trying to jail your party’s leading political opponent ahead of 2024 is election interference,” Loeffler wrote in a statement shared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Speaking out in defense of election integrity is not.”

“I make no apologies for serving my state by giving voice to millions of Americans who felt disenfranchised in 2020 — and I refuse to be intimidated by a two-tiered system of justice that seeks to systematically destroy conservatives across the country,” she added.

Her comments come after a grand jury report in the case, which has resulted in the indictments of Trump and 18 others over their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in the state, was released in full on Friday. Trump made an effort to block the report from being released, but was unsuccessful.

While only 19 people were arraigned in the Georgia election case, charges were recommended for larger group — nearly 40 — of Trump’s allies. The list included three current or former U.S. senators: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Loeffler.

Jurors voted 14-6 to recommend an indictment against Loeffler, but ultimately she was not charged.

The report states that one member of the jury decided against charging Loeffler and Purdue because their statements, “while pandering to their political base, do not give rise to their being guilty of a criminal conspiracy.”

Trump slammed the release of the report, claiming it has “zero credibility.”

“The Georgia Grand Jury report has just been released. It has ZERO credibility and badly taints Fani Willis and this whole political Witch Hunt,”Trump posted on Truth Social. “Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time.”

