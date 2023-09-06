Former German intelligence employee charged with treason for spying for Russia

A former employee of the German Federal Intelligence Service arrested in 2022 on suspicion of espionage has been charged with treason.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Spiegel

Details: The German Federal Prosecutor's Office filed charges against L. Carsten and his alleged assistant E. Arthur in the Berlin Court of Appeal.

Both men are accused of high treason in an especially serious case.

If found guilty, they face life imprisonment.

Background:

On 21 December, the German federal prosecutor's office arrested an employee of the country's Federal Intelligence Service, L.Carsten , on suspicion of high treason. The man is suspected of spying for Russia. E. Arthur, an accomplice of L. Carsten, was arrested in January. He delivered information from the intelligence officer to the Russian special services.

Later, it became known that Russia may have received classified information about the situation in Ukraine through the detained employee of the special service.

