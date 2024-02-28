Former German terrorist's apartment building evacuated in probe

A member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service stands by an emergency vehicle in front of the home of former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette, which was evacuated due to a possible threat. The former terrorist of the Red Army Faction (RAF), Daniela Klette, was captured in Berlin-Kreuzberg on Monday. Paul Zinken/dpa

The rented flat in Berlin that Daniela Klette, the former far-left terrorist from the Red Army Faction (RAF), was living in had to be evacuated on Wednesday.

The police investigator said the apartment building in Berlin's Kreuzberg district had to be cleared because they found "something that is dangerous."

Due to an explosive-like object, the residents had to leave their flats in the afternoon, a dpa reporter said.

The police forensic experts at the scene also had to leave the building in the street Sebastianstrasse. Some residents waiting on the pavement opposite the building had pets with them, and several women said that the police did not given them a reason for the evacuation.

Klette, 65, was arrested in the flat on Monday evening, where she was living under a false identity, police said. She is now in custody.

Berlin police continued to search Klette's apartment on Wednesday.

Shortly after Klette's arrest, another person in the "wanted age segment" was arrested in Berlin, police said.

However the second detained person is not one of the two other wanted Red Army Faction members Burkhard Garweg or Ernst-Volker Staub.

The man was released from police custody, police in the northern city of Hanover said on Wednesday morning. The decades-long search for the two other fugitives is still ongoing.

"There is no doubt that it is not one of the two fugitives," authorities said.

Authorities accuse Klette and her fellow members Garweg and Staub of attempted murder and a series of armed robberies between 1999 and 2016.

The Red Army Faction was founded in 1968 by far-left extremists Andreas Baader, Gudrun Ensslin and Ulrike Meinhof, with members active well into the 1990s. It was also known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang.

The group justified its attacks, in which more than 30 people were killed, with the aim of destroying the capitalist social order.