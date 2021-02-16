Former GH woman gets jail time for embezzling from older client

Feb. 15—A criminal case of vulnerable elder abuse was settled when a Muskegon woman was sentenced to jail Monday.

The former Grand Haven woman charged with embezzling from an elderly Spring Lake woman was ordered to spend 90 days in jail when she was sentenced in Ottawa County Circuit Court. Pamela McCaleb, 41, will also be on probation for five years — time enough to pay back the rest of the more than $50,000 she owed, said Judge Jon Hulsing.

McCaleb originally was to be sentenced Feb. 5, but was given the extra two weeks so that she could pay back the $20,000 she said she was able to get.

Before pronouncing the sentence, Hulsing told McCaleb she would get jail time, but not as much as she would have if she hadn't paid back some of the stolen money.

"You received a pretty good plea deal," Hulsing told her.

McCaleb was originally charged with embezzlement over $20,000, which is a felony with a possible 20-year prison sentence. Late last year, she instead pleaded guilty to two counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction device.

McCaleb made an emotional apology, noting that she had never been in trouble before.

"I'm sorry, sorry to everyone involved," she said. "I was raised by two great parents who taught me better than this."

McCaleb said hurting someone this way is not acceptable.

"I will never make a mistake like this ever again," she said.

Hulsing noted that it wasn't a one-time thing, but a series of events.

McCaleb was working for the Spring Lake woman, who is now 77, based on a referral from a family friend. The friend said she made the referral after the death of her mother, whom McCaleb had cared for five years.

The victim's daughter made an impact statement virtually during the Feb. 5 hearing.

"I am here to describe briefly the crimes that Pamela McCaleb committed against my mother and what they have done to her and our family," the woman said. "The shock of the emotional and financial devastation has left her overwhelmed and grief-stricken, with a loss of approximately $80,000 of her hard-earned money."

Story continues

Officials said the $53,197 restitution ordered was the amount that could be proven.

"My mother's feelings of betrayal with losing her 'fake best friend' who she trusted and counted on for emotional support and guidance," the daughter read. "These events have left her empty and broken-hearted. Her devastation at this loss has had an acutely negative impact on her mental and physical health and well-being."

The daughter said that McCaleb used her mother's finances "for her own personal piggy bank." She said her mother bought McCaleb groceries, pet food and new outfits, and paid for utility bills.

"She even furnished a brand-new house for Pam, where she now lives with her fiancé," the daughter said. "Pam's new daughter needs a mother that can teach her right from wrong. Serious soul searching and moral change is imperative and necessary. I hope Pamela will change her life from this experience."

Hulsing allowed McCaleb to have 24 hours at home before turning herself into jail, at her attorney's request. McCaleb will then be lodged in the Ottawa County Jail and given credit for any time already served.

