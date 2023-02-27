Former Gilman School teacher indicted on sexual abuse charges by Baltimore County jury

A Baltimore County grand jury indicted a former teacher at the Gilman School on 16 counts on Monday, including second-degree rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

The North Baltimore all-boys school fired Chris Bendann, 38, in January after receiving reports about inappropriate conduct between the middle school teacher and students. Baltimore County Police arrested him at his Towson home on Feb. 3.

A former student told investigators that Bendann began sexually abusing him when the student was 15, police wrote in charging documents.

After graduating from Gilman in 2003, Bendann joined the school’s faculty in 2007, holding positions that included social studies teacher and sports coach up until his termination.

County police initially charged Bendann with five counts related to sexual abuse of one victim, alleged to have occurred between 2016 and 2019.

Monday’s indictment lists multiple time ranges between March 2016 and March 2018 for the 16 counts Bendann is facing, according to online court records.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Jan Marshall Alexander granted a request last week from Bendann’s attorney, Kobie Flowers, allowing Bendann to be released on pretrial home detention.

Flowers argued in last week’s hearing that Bendann was not a threat to the community’s safety and said the state lacks evidence in the case.

Online court records did not on Monday list future court dates for Bendann’s case.