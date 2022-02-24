Former girls basketball coach gets 66 years in prison for rape of a minor

Feb. 24—ANDERSON — An Alexandria man who was the coach of a traveling girls basketball team has been sentenced to 66 years in prison on 11 felony counts of rape and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Marc A. Jones Jr., 29, was arrested in 2020 charged with raping two girls. He was also charged with assaulting a third girl. All three girls were players on his team.

Jones entered guilty pleas to all 11 felony counts in January and was sentenced Wednesday by Madison Circuit Court Judge Andrew Hopper to a prison term of 66 years.

Hopper ordered 50 years of the sentence to be served with the Indiana Department of Correction and suspended the remaining 16 years.

The state's case was presented by deputy Madison County Prosecutor Dan Koop and Alan Miller was Jones' defense attorney.

Jones was alleged to have raped a girl, 14 years old at the time, in the parking lot of Frankton Elementary School late at night in August 2019, according to a probable cause affidavit. According to police, the girl said Jones was giving her a ride home from practice when he pulled into a parking lot and placed a gun to her head and raped her.

The victim identified a gun police obtained through a search warrant from Jones' home, according to the affidavit.

A few months after the first alleged assault, Jones attempted to assault the girl a second time inside the Park Place Community Center, where the team practiced, in Anderson, police said. The girl told police she was able to push him away.

She also said that Jones had asked her to send him nude photos via SnapChat.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, told police that Jones sexually assaulted her twice in the same day at Park Place Community Center in late December, 2019 or early January, 2020 according to police.

Another incident about a month later, she said, took place in an alley during the evening in Anderson when Jones raped her in the backseat of his car.

Jones told the girl not to say anything because he didn't want to lose the ability to see his son, police said.

Jones admitted to having a sexual relationship with the second girl and said he was aware that she was a minor, police said. But investigators said he told them that none of the players on the team ever saw his handgun. Jones told police he believed one of the girls was motivated to get him in trouble because he owed money to her family.

The travel team Jones was coaching is not associated with any of the local school systems, according to police.

Jones pleaded guilty to the following charges: Rape and sexual misconduct with a minor, Level 1 felonies; Level 3 felony charges of criminal confinement and rape; Level 4 felony charges of five counts of sexual misconduct with a minor; Level 5 felony sexual misconduct with a minor; and a Level 6 felony charge of pointing a firearm.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.