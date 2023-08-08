Former Giuliani colleague and Trump ally Bernard Kerik meets with special counsel investigators

WASHINGTON — Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik met Monday with investigators from special counsel Jack Smith's team as part of the probe that resulted in the indictment of former President Donald Trump last week.

Kerik’s attorney, Tim Parlatore, confirmed the meeting, which was first reported by CNN. NBC News reported last month that Kerik, an ally of Trump's, had been expected to meet with federal prosecutors in Smith's office.

Monday's meeting lasted for about five hours, and Smith was not present, Parlatore said. The meeting focused on former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for the special counsel’s office declined to comment on the meeting. A spokesperson for Trump’s presidential campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Kerik had worked with Giuliani in an effort to uncover voter fraud following President Joe Biden’s victory. Giuliani appeared to be one of the six co-conspirators named in the indictment against Trump. No alleged co-conspirators were charged in the filing.

Late last month, Parlatore turned over thousands of pages of documents to the special counsel’s team. A day later, Kerik tweeted that he was subpoenaed “several months ago” and that his lawyer had recently obtained the appropriate waivers from Trump to allow the documents to be handed over to the special counsel’s office.

Trump was charged with four counts related to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and obstructing Biden's election victory. He pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Kerik, who was appointed by Giuliani when he was mayor, was New York City’s police commissioner from August 2000 through December 2001. Kerik rose to national fame after the 9/11 terrorist attacks but was later sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony charges, including tax fraud and lying to White House officials.

Kerik was released from federal prison in 2013 after having served three years. Trump granted him a full pardon in 2020.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com