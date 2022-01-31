Former Glastonbury man jailed for child porn is now accused of sex assaults

Jan. 31—A one-time computer engineer from Glastonbury who is serving a 12 1/2 -year federal prison sentence for receiving child pornography, is now facing state charges that he sexually assaulted a girl three times — twice before she reached age 10.

Although the federal case against the engineer, James Ripberger, 66, involved receiving child pornography, the girl's accusations were much discussed.

The allegations about Ripberger's involvement with the girl accounted for more than 40% of the minimum and maximum sentences recommended by federal guidelines, Ripberger's lawyer, John D. Maxwell, said at his 2019 federal sentencing. The 12 1/2 -year sentence that Judge Victor A. Bolden imposed on Ripberger in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport was roughly in the middle of the range called for by the guidelines.

Maxwell is also representing Ripberger in the state case, in which Ripberger was arrested in December. He declined to comment on the girl's accusations. But Maxwell wrote in his sentencing memorandum in the federal case that Ripberger "adamantly denies" having sexually assaulted the girl.

Ripberger is facing three counts of first-degree sexual assault in the state case. He is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center in lieu of $100,000 bond, which can be posted only in cash, and is next due Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.

Glastonbury police first investigated Ripberger's relationship with the girl in 2016 when they received a complaint that he was spending time with her after having been told not to do so four years earlier, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Officer David Hoover.

NEW CHARGES

DEFENDANT: James Ripberger, 66, formerly of Glastonbury

NEW CHARGES: Three counts of first-degree sexual assault, each carrying up to 25 years in prison

CURRENT SENTENCE: 12 1/2 years in federal prison for receiving child pornography

A complainant whose name has been blacked out of Hoover's affidavit told police that Ripberger had been found in bed with the girl four years earlier, the officer reported.

But when Hoover questioned the girl about the incident, she said she hadn't been in bed with Ripberger. Rather, she said, she had been in the door of his bedroom, and she maintained that he hadn't touched her in a sexual way, the officer continued.

The girl continued her denial of any sexual impropriety in an April 2016 diagnostic interview, and Glastonbury police closed the case, the officer reported.

But police received a report from the state Department of Children and Families in October 2017 that the girl had disclosed during therapy that Ripberger had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

During a second diagnostic interview at Wendy's Place in the Danielson section of Killingly, she said Ripberger had sexual intercourse with her three times, according to the officer. She said the sexual assaults happened when she was 7 years old, when she was 8 or 9, and when she was 10.

Under Connecticut law, any sexual intercourse between an adult and a child younger than 10 is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 years, while a similar sexual assault of a child in the 10-12 age range is punishable by five to 25 years behind bars.

The girl described being hurt during one of the incidents and crying during another, according to the officer.

"She stated there was a camera in the bedroom, pointing at the bed, and sometimes a red light would blink on the camera," the officer wrote.

