Former GOED marketing director said state had mind made up on Freedom Works Here campaign

PIERRE — The former marketing director of the Governor's Office of Economic Development told lawmakers Monday he felt it was apparent that others in the GOED office wanted an Ohio-based marketing firm to win the bidding process for the "Freedom Works Here" workforce recruitment campaign.

Nate Welch's testimony came after lawmakers viewed other proposals submitted by marketing companies competing for the recruitment campaign. Those proposals were viewed in a closed door session of the Executive Board since they're considered private materials.

Go West Media, a subsidiary of Strategic Media Placement, created the initial $5 million "Freedom Works Here" campaign, but by the fall lawmakers had questions and concerns about the effectiveness of the campaign that Gov. Kristi Noem and her office have touted as the most successful marketing campaign in state history.

"In those discussions, in the early on conversation, it was known and if I were to say, relatively obvious, that Go West was the favorite and the preferred," Welch said, adding he had conversations with Travis Dovre, the financial director of GOED, and Ann Gesick-Johnson, the business analytics director about the campaign.

Ultimately, lawmakers found no illegal activity within the way the "Freedom Works Here" campaign and its bid process occurred. However, some did express their disappointment of the lack of transparency that went into the selection of Go West and the possible theft that might have occurred with a creative storyboard.

Minds made up from the beginning

Welch said former GOED commissioner Steve Westra was aware that Welch was disappointed with GOED moving forward with Go West, since he felt the marketing company had not presented enough written information in their bid for the project, including creative marketing and tracking analytics of success.

"I can tell you that there was nothing that was impressive on statement when it comes to data analytics," Welch said. "I will tell you also though, that it was the numbers I believe, if I have heard all of them, are not unique numbers. Quite honestly, you probably could get interns that could find those numbers for you as well."

Welch was referencing the data given earlier in the meeting by GOED Commissioner Chris Schilken about the success of the "Freedom Works Here" campaign.

While the ads have had more than 850 million hits, and 8,000 people have expressed interest in moving to the state with 2,000 of them "in the final stages" of making the move, according to the Governor's Office, it's unclear what the rate of success has been.

The campaign, which has run since June and features Gov. Kristi Noem in a variety of jobs in TV spot ads, encourages skilled workers from across the country to move to South Dakota. Most recently, Noem appeared in an ad encouraging nurses to move to the state with Sanford Health, Monument Health and Avera Health partnering to sponsor the ad.

Schilken explained that he did not feel that anyone within GOED or the Governor's Office had placed undue pressure to pick Go West as the ultimate campaign winner. Based on the recommendation of Dovre and feedback given by the seven others involved in the interview process, Westra picked Go West.

Schilken added he was not included in the interviews with the RFP candidates.

'The behavior was upsetting'

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, said the hearings over the past few months into "Freedom Works Here" showed the good, the bad and the ugly of the campaign.

While he said it was great for Noem to showcase herself as the face of South Dakota and to encourage others to move to the state, the manner in which the marketing campaign was selected was done in a "conniving" manner, citing the lack of creative marketing content and analytics in the initial bid.

He also pointed to what appeared to be alleged theft of a storyboard created by Sioux Falls marketing company Lawrence and Shiller, first reported by Sioux Falls Live, that showed drawings of Noem in a welding mask, similar to the ad that ran months later by Go West.

"There's an idea that clearly was stolen and there isn't anybody with two eyes and a functioning brain that would say that the Lawrence and Shiller idea wasn't stolen," he said. "I think it's unfortunate all this conniving that went on... I just think it's unfortunate that the Commissioner and his people behaved in the fashion that they did."

Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, said he wanted to hear more testimony from Westra about the proposal but Rep. Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, and Schoenbeck turned down the idea, saying the proverbial horse had been beaten enough.

Bartels added the campaign was a personal services campaign that had served its purpose to get the word out that South Dakota has jobs.

"I don't think any of the laws were a shortcut or missed. I think it's a subjective process," Bartels said. "It appears that all the I's were dotted and the T's were crossed out in the process."

