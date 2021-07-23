Former Gold Hill clerk accused of embezzling from city

Jul. 23—Former Gold Hill city clerk Carry Kay Booker, 38, is wanted on a felony warrant for allegedly stealing at least four figures from the city.

Booker, who is also known by the name Carry Randall, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the city of Gold Hill in January of last year, according to a grand jury indictment and a warrant filed July 16 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The indictment also charged Booker with misdemeanor charges that include two counts of second-degree theft and three counts of falsifying business records.

The misdemeanor theft charges surround alleged crimes in December 2019 and February 2020 that involved sums of money that were more than $100 but less than $1,000.

Three falsifying business records charges accuse Randall of making false entries in city business records "unlawfully, with intent to defraud" during the months of December 2019 and January and February of last year, according to the indictment, which drew from the testimony of a Medford police detective and Gold Hill City Manager/Recorder Jessica Simpson.

A city of Gold Hill news release issued Thursday stated that the theft was discovered when Simpson was "reconciling the bank statements in her capacity as finance director."

Medford police Det. Brenda Garich completed a forensic audit in June of last year, according to the indictment, and the investigation was then turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.

The grand jury indicted Booker April 30. She was slated to make her initial appearance on the charges July 7. She failed to appear, however, and Judge Laura Cromwell issued a warrant July 16 for Booker's arrest and ordered that Booker be held on $35,000 bail when captured.

The Medford police warrant described Booker as 5-feet-4, 135 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde or strawberry blonde hair.

Reach reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.