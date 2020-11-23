Former Goldman Sachs Tech Chief Elisha Wiesel Joins The Floor as Chairman, Bringing Over 25 Years of Wall Street Banking Experience to the Fintech Company

Wiesel will help drive the Company's platform to its next stage of growth and bolster strategic partnerships

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Floor, a pioneering technology provider empowering global banks to seamlessly manage their vendor offerings alongside their internal stack, today announced the appointment of Elisha Wiesel as Chairman of its Board of Directors. In his role, Wiesel will further lead The Floor toward its product vision roadmap of becoming an industry standard, expanding the company's U.S. presence, helping steer strategic growth efforts, and driving partnership relations with banks and investors.

Wiesel arrives at The Floor with his background as a senior Wall Street banking executive with more than 25 years of experience at Goldman Sachs. Most recently serving as Chief Information Officer prior to his retirement from Goldman, Wiesel oversaw the firm's Engineering group during a period of intense modernization and business evolution. With a background in computer engineering, Wiesel joined Goldman in 1994 as a Quantitative Strategist in its trading businesses, where he also redesigned many aspects of risk management architecture as the trading division's Chief Risk Officer. In addition to his time on Wall Street, Wiesel served as a technology consultant to Michael Bloomberg's 2020 presidential campaign, and for most of his career has actively engaged in philanthropic efforts, including those focused on Holocaust memory, social justice, and inner-city services.

The addition of Wiesel to The Floor comes as the global banking industry faces increasingly complex choices of vendor offerings and internal solutions against an insufficiently transparent landscape. The Floor's SaaS platform leverages financial and software product utilization data to enable banks to optimize the use of existing solutions and reduce vendor redundancies. Financial services clients can use the platform to quickly identify, repurpose, or deploy new and updated technologies whether they are installed internally or offered commercially by an external vendor.

"Coming from one of the most innovative, technology-forward banks in the world, I look forward to this next chapter in my professional capacity," said Wiesel on his appointment. "I believe The Floor has transformative potential to impact the financial services industry. I've lived the problems that CIOs and CTOs face, and can say with confidence that The Floor's ambition to leverage key decision-making data from a network of global banks will enable financial services institutions to solve a wide array of business challenges, accelerate time-to-market for new technology, and reduce costs."

"We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Elisha to the team, and thrilled to have an esteemed industry figure and one of the world's top banking technology experts share in our vision of shaping the bank of the future," said Avi Cohen, CEO and co-founder of The Floor. "Elisha's wealth of knowledge and experience is invaluable, particularly at this stage in our growth. The addition to our leadership team comes at a pivotal time as Covid-19 has further accelerated the global banking industry's need for innovative approaches to digital transformation in order to remain competitive and increase efficiency."

Capitalizing on its success to date, The Floor has a proven track record of solving numerous key banking challenges and bringing more than 20 solutions into production in several global banks.

About The Floor

The Floor is a fintech company providing a SaaS platform that empowers tier-1 banks to optimize their technology stack and streamline the digital transformation process, while solving banking business challenges and accelerating time to market. For more on The Floor, visit: https://www.thefloor.io/

