Former GOP chair Carson Jorgensen to challenge Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Utah 1st Congressional District Rep. Blake Moore and Gov. Spencer Cox file to run for their positions at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The deadline to file for state and federal offices in Utah is Jan. 8. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Former Utah Republican Party Chairman Carson Jorgensen launched a primary campaign to unseat Gov. Spencer Cox on Thursday.

Jorgensen, a sixth-generation sheep rancher, ran an unsuccessful bid for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District in 2020 against former Rep. Chris Stewart before his underdog election to state party leadership in 2021, at the age of 31.

By filing for candidacy on Thursday with the lieutenant governor’s office, Jorgensen joined State Reps. Phil Lyman, a Republican representing southeastern Utah, and Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, in challenging Utah’s incumbent governor.

“I never wanted to be in politics,” Jorgensen said in an early campaign ad. “I found that most of the problems that we were having were political; that most of the things that we’re struggling with, and that other families are struggling with, not just ours, they are political problems brought on by the government.”

Jorgensen’s priorities include limiting the influence of “big business” on government policy, making the state more self-reliant in agriculture and energy, planning for future population growth and focusing on smart water use and public land management.

As state GOP chair, Jorgensen eliminated the party’s remaining debt through small dollar donations, distanced the party from the Utah Debate Commission with self-sponsored debates and criticized Cox on national media for vetoing a bill banning transgender girls from participating in female school sports.

Candidates for governor, or other state and federal offices, must make their intentions to run official by submitting paperwork at the Utah Capitol before the deadline on Jan. 8.

Here’s a list of who else has filed for statewide and congressional seats.

Governor

Spencer J. Cox, Republican incumbent.

Phil Lyman, Republican.

Brian Smith King, Democratic.

Tom Tomeny, unaffiliated.

Attorney general

Derek Brown, Republican.

Rachel Terry, Republican.

Frank Demcy Mylar, Republican.

State auditor

Ricky Hatch, Republican.

State treasurer

Marlo M. Oaks, Republican.

U.S. Senate

John Curtis, Republican.

Brad Reed Wilson, Republican.

Trent Staggs, Republican.

Brent Orrin Hatch, Republican.

Clark S. White, Republican.

Chandler H. Tanner, Republican.

Archie A. Williams III, Democratic.

Robert Newcomb, Independent American

U.S. House District 1

Blake D. Moore, Republican incumbent.

Paul Stuart Miller, Republican.

U.S. House District 2

Celeste Maloy, Republican incumbent.

U.S. House District 3

JR Bird (Rod Bird Jr.), Republican.

Stewart Peay, Republican.

Glenn J. Wright, Democratic.

U.S. House District 4

Burgess Owens, Republican incumbent.

Jonathan Lopez, Democratic.

Katrina Fallick-Wang, Democratic.

Evan Bullard, unaffiliated.